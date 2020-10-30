Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies adds a chaotic new Perk

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is adding a new Perk to the party that will amp up the elemental chaos.

In a new post to its official blog , developer Treyarch revealed the six starting perks that will be available in Zombies mode on day one. Five of them have been featured in previous games - Jugger-Nog, Quick Revive, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, and Deadshot Daiquiri - but Elemental Pop is ready for its grand debut. At its base level, the new perk gives every bullet you fire a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect to enemies. It's chaotic, sure, but if you get the right combo of effects it could easily make the difference between life and death.

That's Elemental Pop at its base level. Black Ops Cold War is also adding permanent upgrades for Perks, which you can purchase over time with the Raw Aetherium Crystals you'll earn from reaching certain milestone rounds or successfully exfiltrating. Here's what the three upgraded tiers do for Elemental Pop, straight from Treyarch:

Tier 1 - Equipment damage also has a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect.

Tier 2 - Reduce Ammo Mod cooldowns by 20%.

Tier 3 - When a random Ammo Mod is applied, it uses your current Skill Tier instead of the base.

Each Perk will be able to receive their own three tiers of upgrades, and even more Perk options will be added through Black Ops Cold War's free post-launch seasons .