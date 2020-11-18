Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players stand no chance against the MP5

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MP5 is so overpowered, players are begging for a fix.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has just launched worldwide with players jumping into the multiplayer for the first time. People have been sharing their first experience with the game online, with most video clips showing off impressive takedowns or kill streaks. That’s not the experience of every player though.

According to several reddit posts, there’s a slight problem with the Level 1 MP5 SMG. It’s killing players left right and centre. This isn’t a case of skill though, you can be across the battlefield equipped with a one-shot kill Pellington sniper rifle and still be destroyed by an MP5-user.

A video posted to a Black Ops Cold War subreddit demonstrates the power of the SMG. The player is hugging the corner of some crates equipped with a sniper rifle and before they have any time to react, an enemy player from across the field has already killed them with the MP5. The weapon’s fire rate deals so much damage that it's understandable that players are getting annoyed.

The problem is occurring in both Team Deathmatch and Domination. No matter where you go the MP5 will destroy you.

Tony Flame , Treyarch’s lead designer, recently posted to Twitter to reassure players, saying “There WILL be Weapon, Scorestreak, and more balance changes coming in with Season 1, if not sooner.”

Hopefully an update will be coming soon to balance the MP5 to make Black Ops Cold War a better experience for all.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched November 13 on all available platforms including the Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and the PS5 . Check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer review if you haven't already.