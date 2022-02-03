Who is Cad Bane in the Book of Boba Fett? The Star Wars bounty hunter’s history explained

Warning: Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 below.

The Book of Boba Fett may have started slow, but episode six brought some serious Star Wars muscle. Not only did Ahsoka Tano, Cobb Vanth, Grogu, Luke Skywalker, and Din Djarin all make appearances, but fans were shocked to see a live-action version of Cad Bane, an iconic villain from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. If you are not familiar with the blue bounty hunter, don't fret, as we will get you up to speed on the famously cruel baddie.

It's unclear if Cad Bane will appear in live action again followinghis standoff with Cobb Vanth over spice-running in Mos Pelgo, but it certainly seems likely. So, let's make sure you know the badass ahead of the next episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Here's everything you need to know about Cad Bane.

Who is Cad Bane?

Cad Bane is a Duros bounty hunter considered to be one of the best in the galaxy. He rose to infamy during the Clone Wars, working with Count Dooku, Jabba the Hutt, Darth Maul, Jedi killer Aurra Sing, and even Palpatine. His specialty? Fighting Jedi. Bane has battled the likes of Quinlan Vos, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker, and he somehow managed to live to tell the tales. This Duros dude is no joke, and is feared across the galaxy for his ruthlessness.

Cad Bane was created by Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni, who co-wrote and directed the Book of Boba Fett episode 6.

Who is Cad Bane working for?

Cad Bane’s allegiance lies with anyone with credits. As of this last episode of The Book of Boba Fett, however, it's clear that Cad Bane is working for the Pyke Syndicate, which means he'll be butting heads directly with Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Din Djarin over spice running on Tatooine. Previously, Cad Bane has worked for everyone from Emperor Palpatine to Darth Maul, so we know the dude goes where the money flows.

How is Cad Bane related to Boba Fett?

Cad Bane used to work with Jango Fett, Boba Fett's father. In fact, Jango helped teach a young Cad Bane the bounty hunting ropes. As such, Boba Fett was well aware of Cad Bane, the latter of which enlisted the burgeoning bounty hunter to help him break out of prison. As the Clone Wars drew to a close, Bane paid Jango's kindness forward and took Boba under his wing. Boba Fett is a famed bounty hunter thanks in large part to Cad Bane, and their journeys are intertwined. Expect some serious drama when Boba Fett learns Cad Bane is working for the Syndicate.

How is Cad Bane related to Fennec Shand?

(Image credit: Disney)

Cad Bane and Fennec Shand also have a rich, bounty-filled history. In the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the two were hired separately to chase down the same bounty: Omega, a young clone girl who is technically Boba Fett's cloned sister. Cad Bane and Fennec Shand competed to snatch Omega from a group of defected Clones known as the the Bad Batch. The Batch managed to slip them both. It will be interesting to see how the two bounty hunters react if (and when) they run into each other again on Tatooine.

What are Cad Bane's breathing tubes for?

Cad Bane has two removable cybernetic breathing tubes attached to the sides of his face. According to Star Wars Comics' YouTube channel , Bane's breathing tubes are directly connected to his windpipe and allow him to breathe easily in harsh climates without needing any extra gear. But it's also possible that Bane has this setup to help make him an even stronger foe against Force users. As a known Jedi hunter, Bane reportedly uses the tubes so he can't be Force choked. The guy thinks of everything – he even has rocket boots that make him faster than most Force users.

Wait, isn't Cad Bane dead?

Well, no, as he’s in the Book of Boba Fett, but the confusion is understandable. In an unfinished episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, Cad Bane faces off against Boba Fett in a blaster duel. The two both shoot each other's head, but Boba's Beskar takes the brunt of the shot (and gets its iconic dent). Cad isn't so lucky, however, and even though we don't see him dead, it's presumed so. This episode of The Clone Wars was never finished – and therefore was never made canon – which is likely why Cad Bane’s still alive.

Filoni essentially recreated the unfinished Clone Wars scene in this latest episode, but swapped Cobb Vanth in for Boba and changed up the results. Don't count Cobb out just yet, but things aren't looking good for the gunslinger.