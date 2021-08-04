Buying a PS5 should get easier as Sony secures semiconductor supply

PS5 consoles might soon be easier to acquire according to Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki.

During the company's quarterly earnings call (via Twinfinite), Totoki was asked about the global semiconductor shortage that has made PS5 stock so hard to come by since the console's release last November. In response, Totoki told investors that Sony has not only set the target for the number of consoles it wants to sell this year, but has also secured all the chipsets it needs to manufacture those consoles.

It's not clear exactly how many PS5 consoles Sony plans to ship, but Totoki also confirmed that the target for this fiscal year (which ends in March 2022) is more than 14.8 million units. Just over 10 million consoles have sold since launch, so there could be a significant influx of new consoles over the next year or so.

A number of factors have made it difficult for players to get their hands on the PS5. As well as the semiconductor shortage, the global pandemic has impacted manufacturing and supply chains around the world. When the consoles actually ship, dedicated scalping groups have caused further disruption, buying up and then reselling more than 60,000 new-gen machines in the weeks after the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X .

Earlier this summer, Sony added to players' confusion, inviting those who already owned their new console to buy another PS5 . But, with the components now sourced, here's hoping would-be PS5 owners have the chance to actually get their hands on the console.