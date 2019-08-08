Bungie teases Armor 2.0 perks coming in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

Of the many features coming in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep , the new Armor 2.0 system is shaping up to be the biggest and most important - at least on the gameplay side, as Destiny 2 cross save and the Destiny 2 Steam version are pretty important too. Bungie recently announced that it's planning an Armor 2.0 reveal livestream for Wednesday, August 14, and ahead of the full reveal it released a few images showing some of the new armor perks and mods coming in the expansion. We've pulled them out for your viewing pleasure below.

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

A lot of these perks are known - Targeting, Reserves, Scavenger, Reloading, Dexterity, raid mods, and so on - and there are plenty of duplicates between these five images, but there are still a ton of new perks here. Unfortunately, we don't have anything other than icons to go on at this stage, but that's sure as hell not going to stop me from speculating about what these do.

For starters, there's a whole new class of weapon-specific mod, as seen in the second image above, right around the middle of the pack. These mods are sandwiched between the ammo-giving Scavenger perks and Super-giving perks like Lethal Connection, and given that and their icons, it stands to reason that they'll provide some benefit when you get kills with a particular weapon type. If I were to guess, I'd say they might regenerate ability energy on kill. Notably, there's also a Trace Rifle variant of this mod, and it's nice to see those guns supported.

I'm also interested in the perks at the top of the fifth image above. I don't know what all those X perks mean, but it looks like they've got Enhanced versions, which is always nice. We need more Enhanced perks, I say. Speaking of which, is that Enhanced Box Breathing I spy? That could be nasty. There are also a bunch of singleton perks spread throughout these images, and I'm every bit as curious about them. Maybe some of these will be available on the equippable Artifacts coming in Shadowkeep? Time will tell. We'll find out more on August 14 when Bungie shows us three different Armor 2.0 builds.