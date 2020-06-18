Bungie shares Hawkmoon, Stasis, and Legendary weapon teasers for Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie shared a medley of Destiny 2: Beyond Light teasers on its GCX charity livestream, including the return of the Exotic hand cannon Hawkmoon.

Bungie's stream was one of many raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital, and as it hit increasingly ambitious donation milestones, the many studio staffers on stream revealed bits of art related to New Light. The stream has raised over $550,000 at the time of writing.

The most exciting bit of art was handily the Destiny 2 version of Hawkmoon (via Redditor suchdoge42), which will be coming in Beyond Light. We only saw what it looks like - and it looks just how Destiny veterans remember it - so we don't know what Hawkmoon's Exotic perk will be when it returns. It originally had three bonus damage shots in the chamber that allowed it to two-hit Guardians in Crucible, but I don't think Bungie wants to resurrect that kind of RNG, so I suspect it will be changed. Like Thorn and The Last Word, Hawkmoon will likely be a quest Exotic when it comes to Destiny 2.

Hawkmoon is exciting, but this snippet of Stasis concept art (via Redditor JDaySept) is probably more useful. Stasis is the new Darkness element coming in Beyond Light. It will add new subclasses and a new damage type for weapons, but we don't really know much about it just yet. Luckily, this art has a few interesting descriptors which confirm that Stasis is essentially an ice power:

Solid Stasis initially appears as a cosmic energy footprint

These cosmic particles then flash freeze and retain the shape of the energy footprint. This reaction is fast and violent.

The primary solid form rises from the center and retains the shape language of the energy footprint.

Stasis has areas of low and high translucency.

Hoarfrost shapes reappear at the termination points of solid Stasis blocks.

Finally, and most vaguely, Bungie shared a shot of an upcoming legendary weapon (via Redditor Navolix). It looks to be a shotgun, but visually it's almost been crossed with a flamethrower, and it could hint at the general aesthetic for the weapons we'll collect on Europa this fall.