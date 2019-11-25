Borderlands 3's Good Juju is its most obvious Destiny Easter egg yet

As the latest Borderlands 3 patch notes pointed out, the most recent update added a few specific Legendaries to the loot pools for bosses. One of them is a new pulse- I mean assault rifle called Good Juju, which couldn't be a more obvious Destiny reference if it had a Cayde-6 sticker on the stock.

It's clear the folks at Gearbox are fans of Bungie's shared-world shooter, as Borderlands 3 is absolutely stuffed with references to Destiny and Destiny 2. That said, Good Juju is the most blatant - and interesting - Easter egg yet. As YouTuber Joltzdude139 explained, Good Juju is a Legendary assault rifle which drops from the Rampager. It reloads itself after every kill, fires in bursts rather than full auto, and bears the description, "Kinda, sorta wants to end all existence."

Let's look at the real Bad Juju for comparison. After its original appearance in Destiny 1, the Destiny 2 Bad Juju was added via an Exotic quest in Year 2, and it feels just like it did in the first game - and even better in some areas. Its unique perk, String of Curses, refills the magazine on kill and grants Super energy, making it a solid choice for PvE. Shots also become more damaging as you rack up kills, stacking up to five times. As a pulse rifle, it fires three-round bursts, so a burst-fire assault rifle was the best way for Borderlands 3 emulate it. Then there's its Exotic description, a quote from Toland the Shattered: "If you believe your weapon wants to end all existence, then so it will."

To complete the look, Good Juju was made to look as close to Bad Juju as possible through an alien barrel. With no Ahamkara bones to spare in Borderlands 3, it's at least a thematically appropriate approximation.

