Boba Fett, IG-88 and more get John Cassady variant covers for Marvel's Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters event

Fan-favorite artist John Cassaday is returning to the Star Wars universe in June to draw a series of connected variant covers for all five issues of Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. The upcoming June through October limited series by writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross will be at the center of the line-wide War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event.

The covers feature the Star Wars universe's most famous bounty hunters recruited by Darth Vader to track down Han Solo, as depicted in the iconic scene from The Empire Strikes Back: Boba Fett, Dengar, IG-88, Bossk, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss.

War of the Bounty Hunters is the first crossover in Marvel's post-Empire period, and ties into all their Star Wars titles, "bringing Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Doctor Aphra, and more on a collision course for Han Solo that will shake the galaxy to its core!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"War of the Bounty Hunters is a story about Boba Fett doing his thing, but it builds into something much bigger, and that's what the best comic crossovers and big stories do," writer Charles Soule tells StarWars.com . "They tell a great story in and of themselves, but they're also the start of something, and they open a lot of new doors. And this story will absolutely do that."

Cassady, perhaps best known as the artist of Astonishing X-Men, drew the first six issues of Marvel's main Star Wars title in 2016 when the franchise returned to the publisher after decades at Dark Horse Comics.

