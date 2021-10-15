Boat captain Kapp'n is making a comeback in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting another iconic character addition in the form of boat captain, Kapp'n.

Arriving in the game with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0, which drops November 5, Kapp'n will be running a boat service from the dock on your island.

Kapp'n has been a mainstay in the Animal Crossing series since the first game, but has yet to be seen in New Horizons or in any leaks - until now that is.

For 1,000 Nook Miles, Kapp'n will take you on a boat tour (complete with his sea shanties from Animal Crossing: New Leaf, of course) to mysterious islands in a similar vein to how the Dodo Airline island-hopping works.

However, there's a difference here, as these so-called "mysterious" islands have unique features, like plants, to discover. They can also be experiencing a different season or time of day to what your own island is currently going through. That's going to be a huge help to those trying to complete their museum collection of bugs, fish, and sea creatures.

Kapp'n will be joining another long-awaited character in this November update - the coffee-making pigeon, Brewster. He arrives with the addition of The Roost coffee shop, which will exist as an extension to the museum. In there you'll be able to sip on Brewster's perfect brews, hang out with friends, and also invite characters in using amiibo cards and figures via the new amiibo Call Center functionality.

All of this is dropping as part of Update 2.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons , which lands on Switch on November 5.