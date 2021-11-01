Bloodborne PS1 demake will release for free next year

Bloodborne PSX, a fan-made PS1-era demake of FromSoftware's gothic hit, will be available to everyone next year.

In a new trailer, developers Lilith Walther and Corwyn Pritchard, who have been working on the game for several years, confirmed that the game will be available on January 31, 2022. According to Kotaku , it'll be free to download.

The trailer gives us one of our closest looks yet at the duo's demade take on Yharnam, with the player exploring backstreets and taking on a number of enemies. Right at the end of the video, there's even a peek at the infamous Cleric Beast boss fight.

The developers haven't exactly been shy about their project, with Walther offering regular Twitter threads explaining the development process. Last month, they shared a ten-minute look at the opening of their version of the project , and earlier this year we got a look at the Father Gascoigne fight too.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ back in January, Walther - who claims that FromSoftware's Soulsborne games already have some distinctly retro sensibilities - outlined the team's process , stating that making a good demake isn't just a remake of the original game with stylised graphics.

Details about how Bloodborne PSX will be made available haven't been shared yet, but the game definitely won't be available on PS1, so don't unpack your old consoles quite yet.

Bloodborne fans could be served extremely well in 2022, with rumors of a Bloodborne sequel, PC version, and PS5 remake - all coming from Demon Souls remake developer Bluepoint - surfaced last month.

Halloween might be over for this year, but our list of the best horror games might help spooky season keep going a little longer.