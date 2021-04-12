Blood & Truth developer is working on a new PS5 game

Blood & Truth developer PlayStation London Studio is working on a new PS5 game.

The news comes by way of a job listing for a Principal Online Gameplay Designer from PlayStation's London Studio. "We are really excited to open this hire for an experienced Online Gameplay Designer because it’s a role of crucial importance to the new PS5 project we are working on at London Studio," the job description for the new role reads. From the job description, it's clear that London Studio's new game has online components.

It's clear that PlayStation's London Studio is working on a new PS5 game, and you might be familiar with their past work on VR games. In 2019, the studio released Blood & Truth for the PSVR, and prior to that worked on The Getaway: Black Monday. Although London Studio's most recent work was in VR, there's nothing from this new job listing to suggest that their upcoming PS5 project is a virtual reality game.

However, we do know that Sony is gearing up to launch a brand new PS5 PSVR headset at some point after 2021. PlayStation announced the virtual reality headset for their next-gen console earlier this year, but details of the headset for the PS5 have been scant since, and we only know that the PS5 PSVR controllers will support haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a slate of other next-gen features.

Just last month, the PS5 PSVR headset had its first confirmed game in multiplayer shooter Pavlov VR. Although the headset is still without a release date, Pavlov VR developer Vankrupt revealed that their multiplayer shooter would be launching on the PS5 PSVR headset at some point in the future, whereas it's already available right now on the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index.

In theory, it would make sense for a tried and tested VR developer to be returning to a virtual reality battlefield for Sony's next-gen VR headset. For now though, we'll have to wait and see what PlayStation's London Studio has in the pipeline, outside of online elements being confirmed through this new job listing.

For a complete list of everything PlayStation is currently planning to launch on their next-gen console, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.