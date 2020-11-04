Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-load start times revealed by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-load times have finally been revealed, and you'll be able to start downloading very soon if you're playing on current-gen.

Activision lined up all of the dates and times in a post on Call of Duty's official website , where it also revealed the final numbers for the Black Ops Cold War file size across PC and consoles. Here's a breakdown of when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-loads will be available, depending on which system you're using.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-load times

PS4 and Xbox One: Preloads start at 9pm PST on November 5 / midnight EST on November 6 / 5am GMT on November 6.

PC: Preloads start at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT via Battle.net.

PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S: Pre-loading begins on each console's respective launch date - though if you're in a region where PS4 is coming out on November 19, it won't really be a pre-load at that point.

Activision would also like to remind you that you still have time to get your Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pre-order in. Doing so will lock you in for the Confrontation Weapons Pack, which unlocks two multiplayer Weapon Blueprints as soon as you start the game.