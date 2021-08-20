Black Myth: Wukong trailer reveals switch to Unreal Engine 5

Black Myth: Wukong has a stunning new trailer to announce its move to Unreal Engine 5.

Just below, you can check out the complete 12-minute new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong. Whereas prior trailers for Black Myth have focused on action, this trailer lends itself to setting the scene for the game's story, detailing why the monkey-like protagonist is going to be fighting an abundance of monstrosities (it's actually based on Journey to the West, if you didn't know).

That's not to say there isn't any action in the trailer, though. As ever, Black Myth: Wukong continues to look absolutely sublime, blending Sekiro-like combat involving quick dodges and strikes with hyper-realistic graphics and smooth 60 frames per second. We can imagine Game Science's adventure will take quite the PC rig to run when it eventually releases.

However, this trailer for Black Myth is also used to announce the game's switch to being developed on Unreal Engine 5. The powerful new-gen engine from Epic Games only just released to the public and game developers alike earlier this year in 2021, but already Game Science has made the decision to move over everything they've worked on so far to the new engine. If the trailer above is anything to go by, the switch to the more powerful game engine can only mean good things for Black Myth.

For those unfamiliar, this trailer was actually released by Game Science to celebrate the first anniversary of Black Myth: Wukong's reveal. After being unveiled in 2020 and quickly grabbing headlines for its visuals and gameplay, Black Myth has gone a little quiet ever since, although it's not hard to imagine why, with everyone at Game Science still deep in development on the action game. Black Myth still doesn't have a release date, but it's certainly one to keep an eye on.

