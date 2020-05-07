Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker putting season 6 on hold

The world certainly feels like a Black Mirror episode right now. A world in which everyone has gone on lockdown would not exactly be dissimilar to a potential plotline on the dystopian show – something creator Charlie Brooker seems to agree with.

Speaking to Radio Times, Brooker said he was unsure whether the public could really "stomach" any more stories about crumbling societies. “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing," he said.

"At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Perhaps Black Mirror – which is an anthology series – could pivot to being a comedy? The series has slowly become more heartfelt, with episodes such as "San Junipero" and "Hang the DJ", so perhaps a more humorous episode could work. The last season of Black Mirror was released back in June 2019 and featured episodes starring Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, and Miley Cyrus.

For those craving Brooker's satirical take on the world, you can catch his Antiviral Wipe on BBC Two on Tuesday, 14 May.