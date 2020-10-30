Black Friday iPad deals 2020 - save on iPad Air, Pro, Mini, and more

Quick links Click on the links below to jump straight to the Black Friday iPad deals you want.

Black Friday iPad deals are always a good opportunity to save cash; the Apple tablets are notorious for holding their price. But we don't need to wait for the full Black Friday deals later this November. As it turns out, the discounts have already started.

To get you started, we've been busy rounding up the very best Black Friday iPad deals that are live right now. Whether it's the latest iPad 2020 model, an Air, Pro, or Mini, our bargain-hunting software has you covered. Because it's updated every 30 minutes or so, you can also be guaranteed that it's up to date. In short? Keep this page bookmarked and pop back every now and then in the run-up to Black Friday.

Black Friday iPad deals - iPad 2020

The brand-new flagship model for 2020 is here, and it improves on its predecessor's processing power by up to 40%. Because it's within the same price-bracket, that's great value. If you're new to the world of iPads or want to save money on the latest tablets, this is the one to look out for in the Black Friday iPad deals.

Black Friday iPad deals - iPad Pro

If you want the ultimate tablet, the iPad Pro is the one to go for. With an A12Z Bionic chip providing supercharged processing speed, the addition of improved storage, and compatibility with mice or trackpad cursors, this is the top dog when it comes to Apple's slab-sized products. Although it's a fair bit more expensive than other models in the range, the iPad Pro should get a discount as part of the Black Friday iPad deals.

Black Friday iPad deals - iPad Air

This new and improved iPad - technically the iPad Air 4 - has only just hit shelves in the last week or so, making it a hot commodity. It may not get a big discount during the Black Friday iPad deals as a result, but that's not to say it won't receive a reduction at all. Any money off would be welcome; this one provides upgraded specs and screen enhancements that improve the overall experience, but not at a crippling price tag.

Black Friday iPad deals - iPad Mini

Want something a little smaller? The iPad Mini would like to say hello. With a gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina screen with a 2048 x 1536 resolution, it'll show off movies, TV, the web, and games with great crispness and clarity. Its A12 Bionic Chip is equally impressive; although this iPad is smaller in stature, it's no less noteworthy in terms of horsepower. A great investment if it appears in the Black Friday iPad deals.

