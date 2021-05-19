Biomutant gets an "explanation trailer" to help you wrap your head around the weird animal apocalypse

Biomutant has seen quite a few trailers over the years, but it's also been stretched across quite a few years, so to catch everyone up to speed and answer some burning questions, THQ Nordic's released an aptly titled "explanation trailer" outlining the game's basic ideas and systems.

"Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic, kung-fu fable," explains the art and creative director Stefan Ljungqvist. "Basically in terms of structure, it's like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, I guess. But the feedback that we've been getting is that it's a strange, weird, good mix between Ratchet & Clank, Devil May Cry, Batman: Arkham, and a couple of other influences."

That's a laundry list of influences, and it highlights Biomutant's all-you-can-eat buffet approach to open-world design. It all starts with the character creator, a heady balance of six stats and seemingly infinite animal breeds. From there, you can fold in ranged or melee fighting styles, frankly absurd mutations ranging from bouncy mushroom summons to lightning fingers, and slap on a mix of gear that you can craft and upgrade (but mercifully don't have to repair). Once you're out in the world, you can ally with one of the game's six warring tribes. Naturally, you can change your appearance, play style, skills, equipment, and alliances as you progress.

Influences are always useful references, but it's the unique qualities of a game that stick out, and Biomutant certainly seems to have some ideas all its own. Exploration drives every good open-world game, and as Ljungqvist put it, "the hope that we have, as a team, is that [exploring the world] is going to be the unifying factor … that the game has a soul or a light that is a little bit unique and special."

Biomutant will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25.