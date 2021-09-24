The biggest Xbox Series X install sizes that will take over your hard drive

A lot of the latest games will eat up a lot of space on your Xbox Series X. Plenty of games that have been optimized for Xbox's latest hardware also have some of the biggest Xbox Series install sizes out there. It's all too easy to fill up the Xbox Series X's internal storage and find yourself needing to make room for any upcoming Xbox Series X games you're planning on picking up. If you want to know which games will claim the most room on your console, we've put together a list of the biggest Xbox Series X install sizes in descending order.

Xbox Series X game install sizes

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War - 139.78 GB

- 139.78 GB Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition - 139.47 GB

- 139.47 GB NBA 2K22 - 115.56 GB

- 115.56 GB Red Dead Online - 105.4 GB

- 105.4 GB Call of Duty Modern Warfare - 103.69 GB

- 103.69 GB Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 103.41 GB

- 103.41 GB Microsoft Flight Simulator - 102.21 GB

- 102.21 GB Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - 97.1 GB

- 97.1 GB Destiny 2 - 88.26 GB

- 88.26 GB FIFA 21 - 82.76 GB

- 82.76 GB Halo The Master Chief Collection - 81.65 GB

- 81.65 GB Apex Legends - 75.64 GB

- 75.64 GB Bioshock The Collection - 69.37 GB

- 69.37 GB Hitman 3 - 69.08 GB

- 69.08 GB Metro Exodus - 67.36 GB

- 67.36 GB The Division - 65.92 GB

- 65.92 GB Watch Dogs Legion - 65.90 GB

- 65.90 GB Borderlands 3 - 64.45 GB

- 64.45 GB Sea of Thieves - 61.94 GB

Xbox Series X additional storage

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you're finding yourself with limited space after installing some Xbox Series X games, it could always be worth investing in an external hard drive. Xbox's latest hardware features a storage expansion that's unique to the console, and some external hard drives can be on the pricey side. If you're on the hunt for some additional storage be sure to check out our pick of the best Xbox Series X hard drives and memory cards , so you can free up more space and add more games to your machine.