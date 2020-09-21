Bethesda's overhauling its engine for Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6

Starfield, Bethesda's enigmatic upcoming game, is set to feature a significantly more advanced game engine than the likes of Fallout 76 or Skyrim. Good news for anyone wondering about whether the Elder Scrolls 6 engine will see an update.

Writing earlier today in the aftermath of Bethesda's blockbuster acquisition by Microsoft, Bethesda's Todd Howard spoke about the effect of partnering with Microsoft with the Xbox Series X on the horizon, saying that "it’s led to our largest engine overhaul since Oblivion, with all new technologies powering our first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, as well as The Elder Scrolls 6."

We ultimately know precious little about Starfield. Aside from it being Bethesda's first new IP in roughly 25 years, and being an RPG set in space, we've had no additional information about the game since a debut trailer announced the project back at E3 2018.

But it's not just Starfield that's the recipient of this overhauled Bethesda engine. Howard also names The Elder Scrolls 6 as an upcoming game that will take advantage of the flashy new engine. Just like Starfield though, The Elder Scrolls 6 is another game we've heard next to nothing about since 2018.

Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax Media earlier today was certainly a bold start to the week. Crucially, the deal is set to go through in the latter half of the 2021 fiscal year, which could mean Bethesda's timed PS5 exclusives Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo shouldn't be affected by the acquisition.

Looking for a rundown of all the information we know so far about The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield? Head over to our Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield guides for more.