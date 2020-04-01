Best Spider-Man actors of all time

With Spider-Man more popular than ever, we're taking a look at the best actors who have taken on the role of Peter Paker. With no less than seven Spider-Man movies now on the books, with three lead actors having taken the role, it's the perfect time to decide for yourself which live-action Spidey is the best by binging the entire Spider-Verse (and yeah, make sure you throw Spider-Man: Enter The Spider-Verse in there too, just for fun).

Who does Newsarama think is the best Spider-Men actor of all time? Naturally we've got opinions, so we've ranked them right here. And don't forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

4. Nicholas Hammond

Nicholas Hammond was the first actor to play Spider-Man in a major live-action production, in an eponymous CBS TV series that eschewed most of Spidey's colorful comic book adventures for more rote crime-of-the-week style plots.

Hammond was an older Peter Parker, working full-time for The Daily Bugle as a photographer who often became embroiled in the stories he reported on.

A serviceable enough performance, Hammond's Parker was more of an everyman, somewhat to the show's detriment. Unlike the contemporary Hulk TV show which thrived on the charisma of Bill Bixby as David Banner and physical presence of Lou Ferrigno as the Hulk, Spider-Man fell somewhat flat without a strong sense of humor or particularly compelling plots, leaving Hammond's live-action TV run the only one Spidey's had yet.

3. Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield had a big task as the second big screen Peter Parker, taking over from the well-loved Tobey Maguire just a few years after Maguire's final performance in the role (something of a tradition for Spider-Men, with Garfield's successor Tom Holland also following quickly). But he took to the job by going a very different direction with his version of Peter Parker, leaning into his sadness and masking it with a sense of humor.

Garfield's biggest failing as Peter Parker may have been as just plain simple as being saddled with a set of films that swung too far away from the common precepts of Spider-Man without enough of their own identity to make it work.

Still, through that, Garfield presented a Peter Parker practically designed to be lovable - a hard-trying, often-failing, always-striving innovator with a quick joke and a strong sense of what's right.

2. Tobey Maguire

The original big screen Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire defined the role over three films that tapped a vein directly to the melodrama and angst of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's original comic book tales.

Maguire perfectly embodied almost everything Peter Parker is about - his warmth, his struggle with responsibility, and his commitment to being a hero. His performance established the Spider-Man of the movies as a sincere and full-blooded hero, always striving for what's right.

If there's one thing that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker/Spider-Man lacked, it's a simple sense of humor. Maguire's Peter just didn't make with the wisecracks, leaving room for a different view of a comic book-inspired Spider-Man to come.

1. Tom Holland

Some fans will surely side-eye the idea of putting the current guy at the top of the list, but when it comes down to it, Tom Holland is a pitch-perfect Peter Parker - more than anyone else who's taken the role.

Holland matches Maguire's sincerity and Garfield's exuberance, but with a sense of humor and youth that are endemic to Peter, but which have rarely been actually captured onscreen.

As of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland now has five onscreen credits as Peter Parker - as many as Maguire and Garfield combined. And over the course of those five films, the young actor has created a comprehensive version of Marvel's favorite son that breaks new ground compared to previous film and even comic book versions while perfectly capturing the essence of Peter Parker.