The best Pokemon games ranked from worst to best

The core Pokemon series has delivered us so many fantastic games throughout the years. With seven generations in the ever-evolving franchise, each and every entry is good in its own way, and none of them are especially bad. So ranking the best Pokemon games takes quite a bit of thought. Some really revamped the series by adding in neat new features, while others didn’t try to be very innovative, but still gave us a nice extra helping of the Pokemon formula we know and love. While there are some fantastic spin-off Pokemon titles out there - like the ever brilliant Pokemon Go , right through to older spin-offs like the Pokemon Trading Card Game on the Gameboy - this list will solely focus on the original main series. Many will have a particular fondness for a certain Pokemon game that they have the best memories of, so everyone’s list would probably look quite different. But that’s the beauty of the series. Maybe it didn't always go from strength to strength, but every game let us live out our fantasy of being a part of the Pokemon universe. Since we can hardly wait for Pokemon Sword and Shield to join the roster, now’s a better time than ever to take a look back at the Pokemon series and give our ranking of the beloved franchise from the worst to the best Pokemon games of all time.

7. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl

Even though Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are last on our list they still deliver a solid Pokemon experience. But when you compare them with the other games in the series, this version didn’t do anything too groundbreaking to really shake things up. One notable thing it did do, however, was bring Pokemon trading into the modern age. Instead of using a cable link, it made use of the Nintendo DS' WiFi connectivity to trade Pokemon with other players. While some new features did come into play too, most of them built on those that were already introduced in Ruby and Sapphire. Before the enhanced Platinum version came along, the animations had a habit of slowing down the battle sequences, which made the pacing feel a bit off. It does also deserve some credit for its story: the evil Team Galactic conduct science experiments to try and take control of the Legendaries in the Sinnoh region in some rather weird ways, but it’s not as gripping as other stories we get to experience.

6. Pokemon Black and White

Pokemon Black and White is a little bit of an odd duck in the main series. It often gets overshadowed by other entries thanks to its less memorable Pokemon designs, but it’s maturer tone and interesting plot still help it stand out in the line-up. As the only game to get a direct sequel with Black and White 2, the fifth generation of Pokemon puts more of an emphasis on its storytelling, and plays around with the concept of right and wrong. The antagonists in this one aren’t so clearly as nefarious as Team Rocket always seem to be with their tail cutting habits and treatment of Pokemon. Instead, Black and White features Team Plasma, a group that believe Pokemon should be allowed to roam free and not be tied down by a trainer. It throws up quite a compelling dilemma with no obvious cut and dry answers. This version also has some graphical enchantments over Diamond and Pearl, with more appealing sprite animations in battle.

5. Pokemon Sun and Moon

Pokemon Sun and Moon is like going on a tropical Pokemon-themed holiday. It’s vibrant, bright, and offers a slightly different experience than you're used to. The Alola region was nice breath of fresh air for the series, since it really changed up the setting and reflected its theme in its unique Alolan Pokemon variants. But, isn't wasn't all sunshine and sand. Some of the Alolan designs are quite unforgettable, although we’re pretty sure everyone will remember the mighty Alolan Exeggutor for the rest of their days. The change from the typical gym battles was odd too, and made Sun and Moon felt a lot slower to get going than the earlier games. Plus, it's very light on the post-game content after you finish the main campaign. This doesn’t mean its a bad entry in the Pokemon series by any means, and it’s certainly more accessible for newcomers in certain respects - it just lacks the same feel. Pokemon Sun and Moon's lush world and interesting story are still worth working your way through, and it also has nice features that build on what was established in X and Y, including tons of character customisations options, and more of a social aspect.

4. Pokemon X and Y

Pokemon X and Y took Pokemon into the world of 3D on the Nintendo 3DS and let us experience its universe like never before. It was a significant change from the other titles that came before it, and felt like it truly marked the start of a new era for the long-running franchise. The charming sprites of yesteryear turned into gorgeous 3D models on the handheld, which elevated the battle sequences to new animated heights. The Pokemon-Amie system was also introduced for the first time, which lets you interact with your Pokemon companions and form bonds with them. It was a welcome touch that finally let you pet and play with your favourite battling buddies. X and Y also brought in a lot more customisation, allowing you to change the look and style of your trainer. While it is only cosmetic, it added to the role-playing element of the experience in a fun way. X and Y propelled the series forward and laid down the groundwork for what was to come in Sun and Moon. It also introduced yet more interesting Pokemon, including the addition of the fairy-type, as well as new social features. While it isn't quite as good as some of the earlier games, it’s one of the best looking entries in the franchise so far, and will always be notable for transitioning the main Pokemon series into the realm of 3D.

3. Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

While a lot of formula remained unchanged, Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire took the series into a vibrant world of colour on the GameBoy Advance. The Pokemon sprites popped from screen like never before, and the magical start up screen is hard to forget. It was also the first Pokemon game to introduce a lot of elements and features that continued throughout the series. 2v2 double battles popped up for the first time, and Pokemon were also attributed with different Natures which affected their overall stats. An extensive list of new abilities were also first introduced in this entry, which were specific to different types - this really added more depth to the battles compared to the games that came before. Contests were also brought in to add new challenges to the gameplay. The Hoenn region was a great setting, and the Legendary Pokemon Groudon and Kyogre - who could summon a specific weather element into battle - were very memorable. Since Ruby and Sapphire built upon what Silver and Gold established without veering off into any drastic new direction, it didn’t feel quite as special.

Several years after its release in 2003, an updated edition followed in the shape of Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

2. Pokemon Red and Blue

Going back to where it all began, Pokemon Red and Blue set us on the path to be the very best, like no one ever was, and we haven’t looked back since. The world of Kanto still feels just as magical as it ever did, and the original 151 Pokemon are the most memorable in the franchise’s history for their wonderful designs. Who can forget the classic starter Pokemon, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander? The first games captured our imaginations and made us wish with every fibre of our being that we could really be trainers in the real world. Thankfully, Pokemon Go helped us get closer than ever to realising that dream, but you still can’t quite beat the classic Pokemon experience. The Gameboy graphics have a nostalgic charm you don’t quite get with the later entries, and it’s still very playable to this this day, which is a testament to just how good it is. While it established the long-running series we all know and love, it doesn’t quite make the top spot.

The delightful Pikachu Edition Pokemon Yellow - that enhanced the classic games with everyone’s favourite electric mouse - was just the icing on the cake.

1. Pokemon Gold and Silver

After Pokemon Red and Blue put the world into a Pokemon frenzy, the sequel had some big shoes to fill. Fans everywhere for eager for more, and thankfully Silver and Gold delivered just that in the best way possible. Bigger and better than before, the second generation introduced 100 excellent and memorable additions to the Pokemon library, along with two new Pokemon types, and a whole host of new moves. It brought in some interesting new features that changed up the game in fun new ways. Introducing a day and night cycle added time-specific challenges, and brought in some Pokemon that could only be caught at certain times of day. Silver and Gold still had all the hallmarks that made the first games so enjoyable, but it expanded the experience to cement itself as the superior Pokemon game. And better yet, when you reach the end of the game, you get to unlock the Kanto region from Red and Blue which allows you to revisit all of the gyms and trainers. Silver and Gold was a giant leap forward for the franchise, and nothing has quite compared to it since.

Pokemon Crystal then came swooping in as a shiny enhanced remake of Silver and Gold, and it's especially notable since it was the first ever Pokemon title that let you decide whether you want to play as a boy or a girl. Thankfully this became a mainstay feature in every game that followed.