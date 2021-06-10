Batman vs. the Big Bad Wolf as Fables returns

Six years after the end of Vertigo's seminal fairy tale series Fables, one of its most popular characters is back… and he's in Gotham City.

The six-issue series Batman vs. Bigby will find Fables' resident sheriff, Bigby (AKA the Big Bad Wolf from fairy tales), popping up in Gotham - and standing accused of a string of murders.

"With the blood dry at Gotham's fourth gruesome murder scene in as many weeks, Batman is stumped," reads DC's description of Batman vs. Bigby from its subscription page . "The same hallmarks haunt each investigation: brute-force entries, bodies ripped to shreds and stamped with enormous bite marks, and clumps of fur- wolf fur - scattered in the wreckage. The streets buzz with rumors of the 'Werewolf of Gotham'."

There's no word if Bigby Wolf is the only Fable to be making his DCU debut here, but we can just imagine what his friends Snow White, Rose Red, Prince Charming, and Boy Blue could get up to in the DC Omniverse.

Not only is Fables returning to DC, so is its creator, Bill Willingham. A prolific DC writer during the heyday of Fables from 2002 to 2015 (as part of DC's Vertigo imprint), including three stints with Batman - Legends of the Dark Knight #168, Batman #631 - #633, and Batman #643 and #644.

But since Fables ended in 2015 with Fables #150, Willingham has worked for other publishers such as Dynamite Entertainment, and on his own creator-owned projects.

For Batman vs. Bigby, Willingham will be working with comic/tattoo artist Brian Level.

Batman vs. Bigby comes as DC recently began collecting the original Fables series in a new format - Fables Compendium Volume 1 came out last October, with Fables Compendium Volume 2 out in May, and Fables Compendium Volume 3 planned for August - just a few weeks before this new Fables-related series debuts.

Batman vs. Bigby #1 (of 6) goes on sale on September 21.