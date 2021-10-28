Gotham City Villains get the spotlight in Anniversary Giant preview

DC and Marvel seem to be celebrating a lot of significant anniversaries lately. The latest will be observed on November 30 when DC publishes the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1.

'Giant' - as in 100 pages and a format that's become familiar to DC readers - the anthology marks the 80th anniversary of some of Batman's most iconic foes, including Oswald Cobblepot, AKA the Penguin, who made his debut in 1941's Detective Comics #58.

As previously revealed, actor, screenwriter, and producer Danny DeVito will write a story starring the character he famously portrayed in 1992's Batman Returns. Illustrated by Dan Mora, the story co-stars Catwoman, also a villain from the Tim Burton-directed sequel in a "fun heist story/romance."

Check out a preview of the story below:

The DeVito-Mora Penguin-Catwoman story isn't the only story in the special of course. The special features many more of who DC calls "some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe."

Here's a run-down of the other villains that will be featured in their own stories and their creative teams:

The Scarecrow by writer/artist Wes Craig

by writer/artist Wes Craig Poison Ivy by writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Emma Rios

by writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Emma Rios Ra's al Ghul by writer by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Riccardo Federici

by writer by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Riccardo Federici Talia al Ghul by writers Nadia Shammas and Joshua Williamson and artist Max Raynor

by writers Nadia Shammas and Joshua Williamson and artist Max Raynor The original Red Hood by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Max Fiumara

by writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Max Fiumara The Mad Hatter by writer Dan Watters and artist Skylar Patridge

by writer Dan Watters and artist Skylar Patridge Killer Moth by writer Mairghread Scott and artist Ariela Kristantina

The Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 will also feature what DC calls "highly collectible" variant covers.

Here's a rundown of the artists contributing covers along with a preview gallery:



Main cover by Lee Bermejo

The Penguin variant by Frank Quitely

variant by Frank Quitely The Scarecrow variant by Wes Craig and Jason Wordie

variant by Wes Craig and Jason Wordie Poison Ivy variant by Marguerite Sauvage

variant by Marguerite Sauvage Talia and Ra's al Ghul variant by Riccardo Federici

variant by Riccardo Federici Killer Moth, Red Hood, and Mad Hatter variant by Dan Mora

variant by Dan Mora Batman/Villains 1:25 ratio variant by Francesco Mattina

1:25 ratio variant by Francesco Mattina Batman/Penguin 1:50 ratio variant by Chris Burnham and Nathan Fairbairn

