Bafta Games Awards 2021 winners and nominees for every category

By

It was a good night for Hades

Hades
(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

The 2021 Bafta Games Awards winners are in, and as expected the lineup is a staggering selection of excellent games. There's an abundance of Hades around, and many other games won categories that fit them like a glove. Here's the full list of winners and nominees for each category.  

Animation  

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Winner - The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Artistic achievement 

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Winner - Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Audio achievement 

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Winner - Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best game 

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Winner - Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British game 

  • Dreams
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • The Last Campfire
  • Röki
  • Winner - Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut game 

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Winner - Carrion
  • Factorio
  • The Falconeer
  • Röki

Evolving game  

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Winner - Sea of Thieves

Family 

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Winner - Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game beyond entertainment 

  • Winner - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Before I forget
  • Dreams
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why

Game design 

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Winner - Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Multiplayer 

  • Winner - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Valorant

Music 

  • Ghost of Tsushima 
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2 
  • Winner - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative 

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Winner - Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original property 

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Winner - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer

Performer in a leading role 

  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2
  • Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Winner - Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a supporting role 

  • Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
  • Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part 2
  • Winner - Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
  • Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
  • Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part 2
  • Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part 2

Technical achievement 

  • Demon's Souls
  • Doom Eternal
  • Winner - Dreams
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE game of the year (publicly voted) 

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Winner - The Last of Us Part 2
  • Valorant
