Back 4 Blood has no plans for a Versus campaign "at this time"

Back 4 Blood will not feature a Versus campaign.

The news came via a post on the co-operative zombie shooter's subreddit , in which a player asked developer Turtle Rock Studios to confirm one way or the other whether or not the mode would be available.

"Since [Turtle Rock Studios] refuse to answer [a question about whether or not there will be a Versus mode]," the post said, "I wish they would say NO once and for all so all Versus Campaign player[s] can move on."

The "quick and decisive" answer from TRS' Chris Ashton? "No".

Pressed to explain why the feature was cut – "it's a pretty bold move considering how popular it is in the previous entries," a player insisted, comparing it to Left 4 Dead – Ashton added: "We have a lot of defensive equipment and our specials are good at ambushing. Defending worked far better for our game than running from A-B."

After that, TRS went even further and updated the Discord FAQ with the question: "Where is my Campaign Versus Mode????" to which it replied: "We do not have plans to have a campaign versus mode at this time".

"Back 4 Blood is a lot of fun," Josh recently said about the Left 4 Dead 2 spiritual successor, insisting it's "the most fun you'll have with your friends this year" .

"We were supposed to sit down with the beta for a two-hour slot but ended up blowing through that allotted window with ease, failing to realize that our little after-work session had stretched out into the evening," he said. "But that's the sort of experience this is. Back 4 Blood is the game you want to stick on with a tight group of friends, shooting the shit as you shoot anything that moves.

"'Fun' is such an amorphous and subjective complement to put on a video game but, with the right group of friends in the party, and if you play your cards right in the campaigns, Back 4 Blood is undoubtedly going to be the most fun that you have with your buddies this year."