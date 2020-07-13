Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance options will build on what was offered with Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is bringing romance options back to the stealthy franchise, only this time you'll have a greater deal of wooing to do, as you'll be able to have longer-term, ongoing relationships in Eivor's Viking shoes.

In an interview with GameSpot, narrative director Darby McDevitt revealed that Valhalla will build on the Assassin's Creed Odyssey romance where you could have many romantic encounters with various people throughout your adventures. While you can also have brief romances as Eivor, you'll also be able to have longer-term, ongoing relationships if you so choose.

"There are definitely a couple of one-night stands you can get involved in and they're fun in their own ways," McDevitt says, "but there's also going to be some longer-term relationships. A little of both. If you want to be monogamous and have a single, ongoing relationship with somebody, you can do that."

During the recent Ubisoft Forward showcase, we got to see an in-depth look at some of the gameplay mechanics in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with the news that you'll be able to customize your fighting style however you wish. As you carry out Viking raids and set out to enhance your settlements, the stream also revealed that you can dual-wield any weapons, including two shields, to take out your foes.

Set to release on current-gen consoles as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 17, the upcoming Assassin's Creed installment will take us to England during the Dark Ages. With lots of customisation options and romance in store, McDevitt also revealed that side quests in the Valhalla are "almost nonexistent".

