Assassin's Creed Valhalla lands prequel comic with new publisher

Dark Horse Comics will produce a three-issue limited series prequel comic book to Ubisoft's upcoming video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The series, titled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, is written by Cavan Scott with art from Martin Tunica and Michael Atiyeh.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory is set in 9th Century Norway, focuses on a Viking warrior named Eivor, and sets the stage for the upcoming video game - the twelfth game in the long-running core Assassin's Creed series.

"Eivor, a Viking warrior, observes a village raided by a neighboring kingdom. Bloodshed and mayhem erupt as she seizes the attack in her own favor - but will her victory be a blessing to her clan or a terrible curse?" reads the official description of the series. "Elsewhere, another Viking searches for a different kind of prize, one of crucible steel…"

The Assassin's Creed video game series tells the story of the ancient rivalry between the Assassins and the Knights Templar, a conflict that has spanned centuries across history. Each game is set in a different era or geographic location, from the pirate era, ancient Greece, ancient Egypt, the Crusades, and more.

Valhalla focuses on Eivor, the protagonist of the Dark Horse comic book, during an alternate history version of the real Viking invasion of the British Isles that took place in 873.

Assassin's Creed comic books have been published previously by DC, Titan Comics, and Ubisoft itself; Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory is the first from Dark Horse.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory is due out October 21, ahead of the November 17 release of the game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Valhalla will also be a launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but the exact timing of the next-gen release remains to be seen.