Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a hidden League of Legends easter egg

Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes a hidden nod to League of Legends. Jared Rosen, narrative lead for skins and thematic development at developer Riot Games shared a clip from Ubisoft's latest, highlighting the reference to one of LoL's many champions (via PCGamesN).

The clip shows Eivor hunting for wild boar alongside an NPC named Bristan. In a quiet moment, the two characters get to chatting, with Bristan extolling the virtue of the pair's mighty prey. In response, Eivor tells the NPC that "I once knew a strong-armed shield maiden who rode a boar into battle! She named it Bristle-Bold."

For fans of League of Legends, that buff boar-rider might sound familiar. Eivor's description matches Sejuani, a fierce warrior-queen who fights on the back of a Druvask - a massive war pig from the LoL universe - named Bristle. In the game's lore, Sejuani hails from the Freljord, a region of ice and snow home to multiple characters inspired by Norse mythology and Viking society.

SOMEONE FOUND IT! 🥚🐗 https://t.co/6Zn6Xz52lTDecember 7, 2020

In case you think this might just be a coincidence, Ubisoft writer and narrative designer Samantha Webb seems to have corroborated Rosen's findings, responding to his tweet with the words "someone found it!" and a couple of emojis - an egg and a boar.

In a world as large as Assassin's Creed Valhalla there's bound to be more than one hidden message, and players have already uncovered a bunch, ranging from those referencing the COVID-19 pandemic to a cunningly-hidden nod to Tolkein's Lord of the Rings series.

There's bound to be more to find, but help improve your odds by checking out the Assassin's Creed Valhalla map.