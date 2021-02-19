Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets Black Flag special items for a limited time

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting special Assassin's Creed: Black Flag cosmetics for a limited time.

These items are available now with the addition of the River Raid mode and you only have until February 23 to claim them otherwise they're gone for good.

If you've played Black Flag, which first came out in 2013, you'll fondly remember the name of your ship – The Jackdaw. During this time in Valhalla, you'll be able to grab yourself some Jackdaw-themed colors and designs for your pillaging ship in Valhalla.

To earn them, you must complete challenges in the River Raid mode in Valhalla, which Ubisoft has tweeted about below:

⚔☠From February 16th to 23rd, get new Rewards by completing the River Raid Challenges in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.🔓Unlock Jackdaw naval items, lead fiery raids with your customized longship and earn your place in Valhalla!👉 https://t.co/R6ltmZqSVz pic.twitter.com/t445joha1QFebruary 16, 2021

"From February 16th to 23rd, get new Rewards by completing the River Raid Challenges in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Unlock Jackdaw naval items, lead fiery raids with your customized longship and earn your place in Valhalla!", reads the tweet.

There are two different challenge sets introduced which you will need to complete in order to earn the Jackdaw-themed items. One of them is for the entire community to play the River Raid mode 1 million times, which has already been completed, awarding every player with the hull customization and a fancy sail.

The second challenge requires you to... also play River Raid Mode, but this is an individual challenge and won't be completed by the community doing it combined.

Playing River Raid five times will net you the tail of the ship while playing 10 times will get you the figurehead.

As we mentioned above, these cosmetics are only available for a limited time and you have until February 23 to hop on and earn them.