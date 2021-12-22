Return to Asgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla prequel comic book series

Return to the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla in early 2022 with not just the new DLC Dawn of Ragnarök , but also in a prequel story called Forgotten Myths, appearing only in comic books.

Both the new DLC and comic book are set in the Asgardian dreamworld from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with Eivor taking on the mantle of the Norse god Odin.

In Dark Horse Comics' three-issue series Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths, three other figures from Norse mythology step forward - Thor, Baldr, and Heimdall. The warriors three come together after a fire giant from Muspelheim is looming at the borders of their lands, the Æsir. But when they take on the fire giant, the trio learns that an entire Muspel army is amassing ahead of an invasion - and they must try to find peace before a war breaks out across the Nine Realms.

Minor spoilers ahead for the Dawn of Ragnarök DLC...

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths #1 cover (Image credit: Rafael Sarmento (Dark Horse Comics))

From the advance description of the Dawn of Ragnarök DLC we know that Baldr will end up being taken prisoner by the fire giant Surtr, and Odin must step in.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths will be written by Alex Freed, with art by Martin Tunica and colorist Michael Atiyeh.

In the DLC, you (as Odin/Eivor) will venture out to both Muspelheim and Jotunheim to rescue Baldr.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths #1 (of 3) goes on sale on March 16, 2022. The Dawn of Ragnarök DLC debuts six days earlier on March 10.

For more, be sure to check out our first look at the upcoming expansion in our Dawn of Ragnarök preview.