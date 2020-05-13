How to get the Assassin's Creed Origins secret armor in *SPOILERS*

Getting the Assassin's Creed Origins secret armor isn't part of the main game but it is pretty cool. The Isu Armor is a impressive set of gear that gives Bayek a First Civilization look, styled after Those Who Came Before. It's no easy get though as you'll have to first find and activate the related Assassin's Creed Origins quest and then farm a lot of silica. Coming up, we'll guide you through just how to do that.

While it says it delivers the power of the First Civ, all the Isu Armour actually does is make you look exceptionally cool and make sure you never miss Bayek in a tomb ever again with all those light strips. It's more about bragging rights than practical use but then: look at it.

12 essential Assassin’s Creed Origins tips to know before you play

10 Assassin's Creed Origins hidden mechanics you're never told about

How to get Assassin's Creed Origins secret armour

Sadly this isn’t just a case of waltzing into a tomb and opening a chest. First off, you’re going to have to unlock a giant ancient mechanism hiding under The Great Sphinx in Giza and then pop in 50 precious silica that you've probably seen lurking in tombs around the world. Before you head into the Sphinx though, you’re going to have to complete all of the stone circles that are scattered across the world to even make the mechanism appear. There are 12 stone circles in total and hopefully you’ve already got a few.

To kick things off, you’ll need to activate the Bayek’s Promise quest in Siwa where you’ll start the star-gazing stone circle process. You’ll then need to find the remaining 11 stone circles scattered across the regions of Ancient Egypt. Check out the video above for all the locations or check them out in our Assassin's Creed Origins Stone Circles guide. Once you’ve got all 12, you want to head back to Siwa to complete the quest and then fast travel to Giza. Here’s where the fun starts.

You want to go around the rear of The Great Sphinx, crouch through the hole in the back and then journey down into the tomb. Interact with the giant map of Egypt and you’ll see a huge door erupt. Head through this shiny new door, and then down the stairs and you’ll find one of the six ancient mechanisms scattered across Egypt. Unlike the others, which require five silica, this one requires 50. No mean feat.

Where to get silica in Assassin's Creed Origins

When it comes to silica, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for bright gold glowing fragments scattered in tombs. You’ll find them especially around the tombs with ancient mechanisms inside and if you want to collect the silica in these tombs and spend it on the armour, that’s fine, you can activate them at a later time. You'll probably end up with more silica as you progress on your own. Just keep smashing jars (watching out for cobras) and exploring every last room and you'll find enough. To check out how much you've got, you can see them in your inventory screen on the left hand side.

I’m not going to do a full walkthrough here but you’ll find the most silica in the Seth Anat tomb in the Desheret Desert with 15 fragments, the Golden Tomb in the Isolated Desert which has 13, Nomarch’s Tomb in the Black Desert which also has 13, the Tomb of Khufu in Giza with 12, and the Tomb of Smenkhkare in Haueris Nome with 12. It’s worth noting though that for the Tomb of Smenkhkare you’ll need to be at least level 30 as there’s a stack of bandits in there who’ll seriously damage your chances of picking up any silica if you’re below that level.

Once you’ve got enough silica from around Egypt, head back to The Great Sphinx and feed all 50 into the Giant Mechanism. You’ll get a neat spoiler-iffic story message and your super shiny Legendary armour that will make your Hunter or Warlock furious with rage and jealousy. Enjoy.