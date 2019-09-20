Apple Arcade games: Here are all the games that have been confirmed so far

At the September 10 Apple Event, we got more details about Apple Arcade then ever before. We now know it's dropping September 19 and will only cost $4.99 a month. Apple Arcade will also be able to be shared among family members. It will let subscribers play over 100 exclusive games from a selection of iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV titles as often as they'd like. It will also include game trailers, and editorial content like game guides and sneak peeks.
So far we know that the Apple Arcade will not be a streaming service - instead you'll be able to download games via the App Store and play them without a high-speed internet connection. The full list of available games has yet to be released, but studios like Lego and Bossa are creating titles specifically for the Arcade, so we're sure to see more games added in the coming months.
At the Apple Event, we got previews for Frogger in Toy Town, Sayonara Wild Hearts, and the newly-announced Shin Sekai: Into the Depths, a Capcom title that's set in an underwater world. All three games were demoed on an iPad.
And while we don't have the entire list, we do have 32 confirmed titles heading to Apple Arcade later this year. Here's the list:
- A Fold Apart
- Agent Intercept
- Assemble With Care
- Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Ballistic Baseball
- Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner
- Beyond Blue
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Big Time Sports
- Bleak Sword
- Box Project
- Card of Darkness
- Cat Quest II
- Cardpocalypse
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe
- Cricket Through the Ages
- Dead End Job
- Decoherence
- Dear Reader
- Dodo Peak
- Don't Bug Me
- Doomsday Vault
- Down in Bermuda
- Dread Nautical
- Earth Night
- Enter the Construct
- Exit the Gungeon
- Explottens
- Fantasian
- Frogger in Toy Town
- Grindstone
- Hexaflip
- Hitchhiker
- Hot Lava
- InMost
- Jenny LeClue
- King's League II
- Kings of the Castle
- Lego Arthouse
- Lego Brawls
- Lifelike
- Lifeslide
- Little Orpheus
- Manifold Garden
- Mini Motorways
- Mr Turtle
- Monomals
- Mosaic
- Murder Mystery Machine
- Mutazione
- Neo Cab
- Nightmare Farm
- No Way Home
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Operator 41
- Outlanders
- Over the Alps
- Overland
- Pac-Man Party Role
- Patterned
- Possessions
- Pilgrims
- Pinball Wizard
- Projection: First Light
- Proxi
- Punch Planet
- Rayman Mini
- RedOut: Space Assault
- Red Reign
- Repair
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shin Sekai: Into the Depths
- Shock Rods
- Skate City
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sonic Racing
- Spaceland
- Speed Demons
- Spek
- Spelldrifter
- Spidersaurs
- Spyder
- Stellar Commanders
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
- Stranded Sails
- Super Impossible Road
- Tangle Tower
- Tint
- The Artful Escape
- The Enchanted World
- The Get Out Kids
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Pathless
- Towaga: Among Shadows
- UFO on Tape: First Contact
- Various Daylife
- Way of the Turtle
- What the Golf?
- Where Cards Fall
- Winding Worlds
- Word Laces
- Yaga
There are also whispers that No Man's Sky could be available on the Apple Arcade, which sprung up after a Twitter user noticed that an advertisement for the service featured the game's title and imagery sprawled across an Apple TV that was meant to be using the Apple Arcade. Expect to hear some big announcements about upcoming titles in the months leading up the Apple Arcade's September 19 launch.
