Apex Legends season 6 patch notes to study ahead of its debut

Apex Legends season 6 starts August 18, bringing with it brand-new Legend Rampart, a crafting system, and a whole host of updates.

We've detailed the Apex Legends season 6 patch notes right here, which includes everything from major armor changes to balancing updates. Check them out below.

All armor in the game is now Evo Armor (except gold)

Players now spawn with level zero Evo armor

Players can level up shields through damage, ground loot, or through crafting

All armor levels are dropping 25 health, that means you'll need 50 damage to crack white armor, 125 to crack blue, 250 for purple, and 500 for red.

All Recon Legends (Bloodhound, Crypto, and Pathfinder) can now use survey beacons

Pathfinder

Everytime Pathfinder scans a survey beacon, the total cooldown of his Zipline Gun ultimate is reduced

Bloodhound

Beast of the Hunt ultimate now gains even more duration when Bloodhound gets a knockdown or kill with the ultimate

During Beast of the Hunt, Eye of the All Father ability has a shorter cooldown and initiates twice as fast

Crypto

Revenant

For two seconds after being recalled by Death Totem, players cannot use Wraith's Dimensional Rift

Octane

Can now use Stim while healing but it will not remove the slow down you incur while healing

Gibraltar

Defensive Bombardment ultimate cooldown increased from three minutes to 4.5 minutes

Bangalore

Rolling Thunder ultimate cooldown decreased from 4.5 minutes to three minutes

Wattson

Interception Pylon trophy system will now shoot down Caustic barrels in flight if they would land inside the range of the trophy

Loba

Black Market ultimate cooldown lowered from three minutes to 90 seconds

Extended energy mags are now available

A Turbocharger hop-up is now available

Precision Choke hop-up has been removed from the loot pool, but is now integrated by default onto Triple Take and Peacekeeper

Sniper ammo increased pick up from 8 to 12 and stack size from 16 to 24

Energy ammo reduced amount picked up from 30 to 20

These fully-kitted weapons have been removed: DMR, Hemlock, Spitfire, EVA-8, and RE-45

These fully-kitted weapons have been added: Devotion, Mastiff, Triple Take, Flatline, Volt

Hemlock has reduced vertical recoil in burst mode, slightly reduced recoil pattern on second and third shot, and time between bursts has slightly decreased

The Charge Rifle will now use two ammo per shot and mag size has increased from four to eight

The Triple Take is getting a buff, with an increase in fire rate, mag size, and the built-in Choke

The Spitfire now has improved recoil controllability

The Havoc has a new recoil pattern

The Mozambique's clip size has increased from three to four

The P2020's damage has increased from 13 to 15, mag size has increased, and Hammerpoint damage multiplier has decreased.

The Sentinel now only requires one shield cell to charge it if the player has gold armor

The Prowler has slightly reduced vertical recoil in burst mode and increased horizontal recoil in auto mode

There's a bunch of quality of life improvements and bug fixes as well - check them out along with the complete patch notes detailing the crafting system and Rampart's abilities here .

Check out our interview with design director James McCord and game director Chad Grenier on the future of Apex Legends, the Switch port, cross-play, and more.