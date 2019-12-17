Apex Legends Global Series is the game's first worldwide esports tournament

Apex Legends is entering the esports arena, and you're invited to compete. The Apex Legends Global Series is a mix of online and live events for PC players who will compete against each other to win a massive prize purse of over $3 million. The tournament will begin with 12 global live events after a series of smaller online competitions, which you can register for starting January 11, 2020. Check out the trailer below and tell me that doesn't hype you up.

Considering Apex Legends just won Best Multiplayer Game at The Game Awards , it's no surprise that EA and Respawn's battle royale would enter the world of esports. "Competition is at the heart of Apex Legends," Respawn's head Vince Zampella said in an official press release. "We expect that esports will play a big role in the future of Apex Legends and it all starts here, with the Apex Legends Global Series. We look forward to seeing who, out of our millions of players, will become true legends of the arena.”

The Apex Legends Global Series looks to be an inclusive, open tournament that can make esports stars out of any PC player - there are more than 60 eligible countries whose residents can compete. All you have to do is create an account on Battlefy, link your EA account, and register your three-person squad starting January 11.

The online tournaments will consist of at least 160 teams in a single-elimination competition with at least three matches per round - progression or elimination is based on Apex Legends Global Series Points accumulated through placement and kills. These points will qualify you for live events. Challenger Events are regional competitions whose winners get a spot in the Majors. Premier Events are global live events that pit top online competitions from each global region against each other. Top performers get more Apex Legends Global Series Points and advanced placement in the Majors.

The majors are the flagship live events, of which there are four. The first three majors will feature 100 three-player teams competing for a $500,000 prize pool, with the fourth and final Major being the Apex Legends Global Series Championship, where the top 60 teams compete for a $1 million prize pool. I really need to get better at mouse and keyboard…