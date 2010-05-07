APB Beta key giveaway - come get yours

Over the course of today and Monday (basically til we run out) we'll be posting batches of 500 APB beta keys to aAPB Beta Key forum thread on GR. The rules will be fairly straightforward - take a key and see if it works. If it doesn't try another. If it looks like all the keys have been taken, let us know in the thread and we'll add 500 more. That's how it'll work until our allocation is gone. Unless it all goes tits and we have to have to another think about it.

Hopefully, this will be a quicker (if slightly anarchic) way of getting the keys to you.

To redeem the code head over to:





You'll be asked to create an account and then you candownload the client.

As ever, let us know what you think of the game, or if we need to add more keys below.

Note: Although we can't police this, we'd be grateful if these codes were kept within the GR forums. If you can help us to ensure this happens we'll love you forever and ever. They are unique to GRso we'll know if anyone's just been copying and pasting them into a another blog or forum.

May 7, 2010