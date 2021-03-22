Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered new ways to customise umbrellas

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have found a way to get new designs into the game.



Ever since the Animal Crossing: New Horizons anniversary update released last week, players have been getting creative with the new customization options in-game.

This trend really took off after Twitter user @yamaji_maya shared their cat umbrella illusion design, which was so popular that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan went on to design several more cat kennels which vary in colour and cat type. They also shared the design code for these makeshift pets so that everyone can access the designs from the Custom Design Portal or the new Custom Design Portal app (available from Resident Services) and place them in their own homes.

猫のいる暮らし🐈傘の型紙でキャットハウスを作りました。床に置いて使ってください。#どうぶつの森 #ACNH #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/6FES2qEcx9March 19, 2021 See more

Other players have also come up with clever umbrella designs from GameCube consoles , to fruit crates to display in island orchards, Mario Kart item boxes , and even Sanrio character homes which were inspired by the Animal Crossing Sanrio Amiibo items and also introduced in the 1.9.0 update.

These optical illusion designs came about after the inclusion of the Custom Design Pro Editor +, which allows players to place custom designs on new and existing items such as umbrellas, small flags, uchiwa fans, and photo stands. Fans were also gifted with 50 new slots for both normal and pro designs which makes the whole custom design process much easier.

Now that Spring is officially here, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have a lot to look forward to in the near future. To kick us off, cherry blossom season is right around the corner and will begin turning trees pink around April 1 - 10, this is when players should keep an eye out for Animal Crossing: New Horizons cherry blossom recipes .

Around the same time players will also be able to get their hands on a Whoopee cushion for April Fool’s Day (from March 26 - April 1), and even some Prom-themed items in the Able Sisters and Nook Shopping from April 1 - April 30.