Animal Crossing: New Horizons player finds Resetti’s brother Don hidden in the game

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has discovered Resetti’s brother hidden in the game via the Rescue Service app.

In the clip featured below, we can see the player using the island Rescue Service app which we recently found out was run by angry reset mole Mr. Resetti , who has been a staple to the series since the original Animal Crossing game. According to the voice who answers the call: “The service operator is sorta on a break right now” meaning someone else other than Mr. Resetti is also part of the Rescue Service team.

The way to tell that this is in fact Don Resetti answering the call, and not the very similar Mr. Resetti, is by first of all the mention of his name but also his much calmer demeanor. Not only does Don look taller, slimmer, and sport a goatee, unlike Mr. Resetti, but he also has more patience than his younger brother so acts kinder to players. However, he has mainly unrecognized due to his rarity in the game.

Similar to his first appearance in the earlier Animal Crossing games, which required players to quit without saving several times in a row to see him, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players need to call on the island Rescue Service multiple times to trigger the Don Resetti phone encounter. This is when he will explain that the usual operator is “on a break” and transport the player to their desired drop-off point instead.

Those who are long-time fans of the series may remember encountering Don Resetti in the Reset Surveillance Center, which can be built as part of a public works project in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and is located in a restricted tunnel of the city in Animal Crossing: City Folk. To gain access to these locations though, players must attempt to visit them during certain times of day, and only after visiting several times will the player actually encounter Don rather than Mr. Resetti.

This is just one of many discoveries that fans are still making over a year after Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released, including one fan who noticed a unique behavior in frog villagers , as well as others who discovered that you can actually craft alongside your villagers , and that the football fish can actually be controlled from outside its tank .