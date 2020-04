How to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons pitfall seeds and make traps

Animal Crossing: New Horizons pitfall seeds are absolutely a thing, it turns out. The series' long running pranks are making a comeback in New Horizons, just not in quite the same way as they have in earlier series' entries. This time around you'll need a pitfall seed recipe, and judging by my 300-odd hours spent in the game, they're quite rare.

How to get the pitfall seed recipe

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to craft a pitfall, you'll first need to discover the pitfall seed recipe. You can do that by finding it in a bottle on the beach (which is what I did), or receiving it as a gift from a Jock personality type villager when you find them crafting in their homes.

You can also discover it if another player gifts you a pitfall seed.

How to make a pitfall seed trap

Pitfall seed traps are easy to make, and you'll tick off a couple of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards for first crafting a pitfall seed trap, and then falling into one.

Once you've crafted a pitfall seed, dig a hole and bury it there. You can then either walk into it yourself, or wait for an unsuspecting friend or villager to walk into it.

Bit mean really isn't it?