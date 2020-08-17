Animal Crossing: New Horizons is officially in the pages of Vogue, so by deduction you’re one of the most fashionable people on the planet by playing it. Yeah! Work it! Queen! Ooo! A fashionista like you deserves to strut their stuff, so here are some tips to create your very own catwalk to create your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons fashion show.

Watch the whole video below for our fashion show creation:

1. Find a location and decide your look

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You’re going to need find a patch of island that’s long and thin. It looks better if you build your catwalk vertically, because models will walk towards the camera rather than across it.

Think about what aesthetic you want: Modern, cute, goth… there are many options! Find flooring that matches your vibe either through the creator terminal, or design it yourself - in this case, we’re going retro. We’re going to build a backstage area using panels, so let’s customise them with a purple and black design to fit with the neon theme.

Fashion shows are glitzy affairs with lots of lights and glamour. The floor light casts a dramatic shine into the air, and the studio spotlights add that photoshoot feel. Once they’re in your catalogue, buy any extra you need in the Nook terminal - though remember you can only order five bits of furniture a day.

2. Start building

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you have all your pieces, you can get started! Begin by plotting out the runway in a T shape. Those wings at the top are going to play host to the backstage area. Place some dark wooden flooring for that studio feel, and set up the panels we made earlier to section off the catwalk.

Flanking the runway with floor lights creates a stylish atmosphere with their upward beams. Meanwhile, place the studio spotlights behind the runway chairs and set up your camera at the end of the runway. A little backstage changing room with a mirror is a nifty touch, so models can change their hair between looks. You can set up some mannequins too to really give it a fashion feel; in Animal Crossing if you drop a dress other islanders can pick it up, but if you place it, it becomes a beautiful decoration.

3. Have a wand

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One quick thing to note is that now is a great time to get a wand if you haven’t already. At some point, Celeste will appear on your island during a meteor shower and give you a recipe to make one. Once you’ve crafted it, you can equip it like a tool and store up to eight outfits that you can change into on the go. It’s every fashion lover’s dream, and pretty vital for quick changes at a fashion show!

4. Invite your designers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now to send out the hottest invites in town! Head to the airport and speak to Orville to send a letter. Let your guests know when the show is, and what clothes they need to bring… then all that’s left to do is wait!

5. Show time!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can theme your runway however you want, but here’s an idea: Give your guests three outfit themes to show off. We chose “I could wear this in real life,” “Got dressed in the dark,” and “Lookin’ a million bells”. As each model walks down the runway, set up your camera at the end to snap pictures and broadcast the outfits for the world to see. We even had a Tom Nook cosplay for the “Lookin' a million Bells” theme.

So there you have it, our top tips for creating your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons fashion show. Stunning! Inspired! Effervescent!