Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan notices unique behaviour in frog villagers

A fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has pointed out a behaviour that only one type of villager displays.

Reddit user u/Lunera104 shared their discovery that frog villagers don’t tend to cover up on rainy days in the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit. More than just a fashion choice, however, there's a scientific basis too - frogs are amphibians and are used to living in damp conditions.

Another user pointed out that one of the frog villagers Ribbot is an exception to this theory, and we like to believe that it’s due to him being a robot frog and therefore at risk of short-circuiting in the wet weather. Another noted that the frog villagers don’t actually like being given umbrellas either, but do like to receive leaves as gifts. The more you know.

It’s the small, but notable details like this that fans have come to expect from Nintendo’s 2020 hit game. Another similar discovery recently came from one fan who realised that they can actually craft beside their favorite villagers at a workbench, and another who found some interesting new dialogue from Orville when visiting a dream island.

Fans of the game have a lot to look forward to over the coming months as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario update - which is due February 25 - will bring Mario-themed items to everyone’s island early next month. Alongside this update, players will also have the chance to take part in the annual Spring events such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day Tour , and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day which takes place between March and May in the Northern Hemisphere.