And the winners of the 2020 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards are...

The winners of the 32nd annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards have been announced via a video presentation, with the creators of the original graphic novel (OGN) Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me taking home the most awards this year.

(Image credit: Rosemary Valero-O'Connell (First Second/Macmillan))

Writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Rosemary Valero's work on the First Second OGN earned them 'Best Publication for Teens,' and both 'Best Writer' and 'Best Penciler/Inker'.

"So proud of this book and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell," Tamaki tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who gives love to this GN and congratulations to everyone who was nominated this year I love comics."

Raina Telgemeier's Guts (Graphix) earned her both 'Best Writer/Artist' and 'Best Publication for Kids' in this year's awards.

"Two Eisner Awards!!! Thank you thank you thank you!" Telgemeier tweeted. "To my fellow anxious folks: I invite you to share your story. It’ll help you, and maybe even some kid out there who has no idea they aren’t the only one."

'Best New Series' and 'Best Painter/Digital Artist' awards were handed out for artist Christian Ward and writer G. Willow Wilson's Invisible Kingdom, published by Dark Horse Comics.

"Thank you if you vote for me/us. Thank you for following me," tweeted Ward. "Thank you if you’ve ever bought a print or comic. I love doing this. Thank you for having me.

By publisher count, Dark Horse Comics received the most awards with five, First Second and Image Comics tied with four, and then three each for IDW Publishing and Drawn & Quarterly.

The Eisner votes chose to induct the following individuals into the Hall of Fame: Alison Bechdel, Howard Cruse, Louise Simonson, Stan Sakai, Don and Maggie Thompson, and Bill Watterson. Nell Brinkley and E. Simms Campbell were inducted earlier this year as the choice of the Eisner judges.

Here is a complete list of this year's winners in each category. The nominees can be found here: