Among Us patch notes: Anonymous voting options and a roadmap that includes a new map

Among Us has issued a small patch and small roadmap to address bugs and cheating/hacking issues.

When cheating in Among Us reached a fever pitch, the team quickly pushed out server changes, which resulted in some serious bugs. Plus, some cheats still worked despite the server changes, so the team at Innersloth is looking into some more long-term adjustments that will clean up the bugs caused by the rushed anti-hack changes. That's where the roadmap comes into play, which will get into in detail below.

Before that, however, Innersloth has issued patch notes for Among Us that addresses voting, task bar modes, and a handful of bug fixes. Check out the latest Among Us patch notes below.

Among Us patch notes

Added Anonymous Voting option where all votes appear as grey

Added Task Bar Modes: always mode works like normal, meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings, and invisible mode completely removes the task bar

MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs

Added symbols to the 'fix wires' task

Added cosmetics to the meeting screen

A variety of bug fixes

Then there's the roadmap Among Us players have to look forward to. Here's everything Innersloth detailed in their devlog.

Among Us roadmap

Adding accounts by December, which will allow players to report accounts that are toxic/hacking

Friend lists will come at a later date after accounts launch.

New, Henry Stickmin-themed map that will be bigger than Polus (and free to all players)

Professional translations into multiple languages (more than the game currently has)

Colorblind support

Want to take out all the humans on the ship? Here's our Among Us Imposter tips.