Among Us dev teases a new map set to be revealed at the Game Awards

Among Us developer Innersloth is teasing a new map, with more set to be revealed at the Game Awards.

An image of the upcoming map was posted on the new Among Us Twitter account. Innersloth teases that it looks "suspiciously like a place in Henry Stickman", another game Innersloth published from developer PuffballsUnited. The map image does indeed appear to mirror a moment plucked straight from the Henry Stickman Collection, top hats and all.

🚀 Welcome to the official Among Us Twitter 🚀Get all the news, peeks, and fun shenanigans here and become a part of the crew.Here's a special look at the NEW Among Us map! (For your eyes only!!) (Don't show the impostors!!) pic.twitter.com/FrCkK7ZcnINovember 18, 2020

More Among Us goodness is set to be revealed at this year's Game Awards on December 10, with another tweet promising things are about to get real sus during the showcase. How intriguing… We better make sure no imposters are watching. The full list of Game Awards 2020 nominees has just been revealed, with Among Us receiving nominations in the Best Multiplayer and Best Mobile categories.

The game about betraying your friends on a spaceship or being a very good crewmate has skyrocketed in popularity in recent months. Originally due to work on a sequel, Innersloth even announced it would be canceling a follow-up to focus on the first game, which has quickly become a surprise hit. The shift to maintaining and improving the game can be seen in all of the tweaks continually made to the game, with new features and options in the Among Us patch notes.

Available on PC and mobile, Among Us has truly taken the internet by storm, and its success has even spawned a top-charting mobile clone in China. It's also inspired a fan-made short film, which plays on the intense nature of trying to work out just who is the imposter in a crew meeting.

It'll be exciting to learn more about this new addition to the Among Us maps, and what else we may see during the awards showcase.

