America Chavez - meet the powerful new teen hero coming to the MCU in Doctor Strange 2

America Chavez is one of Marvel Comics' most powerful heroes, with the ability to cross the Multiverse itself and the strength to survive whatever she encounters in her travels.

Despite her power levels and her place in the Marvel Universe, America Chavez isn't a household name as a hero - yet. But all that is poised to change when America makes her MCU debut played by Xochitl Gomez in May 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

How America Chavez fits into Multiverse of Madness hasn't been established yet, and there's no directly obvious plot connection between America and Doctor Strange. However, the answer probably relates to America's Multiversal powers, given the movie's title and the bits of the story we've gleaned.

So who is America Chavez, and how did she form her special connection to Marvel's Multiverse in comic books? We've got all the answers right here.

Who is America Chavez?

First introduced in Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta's 2011 limited series Vengeance, America Chavez initially went by the superhero name Miss America, originally the name of a Golden Age Marvel Comics hero. With powers of super strength, speed, and flight, she operated as part of a secret superhero team dedicated to maintaining the balance of chaos and order.

Shortly after her debut, America – now going simply by her real name, America Chavez – joins the Young Avengers as they regroup following the events of The Children's Crusade, in which they found and rescued the Scarlet Witch from a plot by Doctor Doom to manipulate reality.

As part of the Young Avengers, America's origin is revealed. America is not from Earth-616 (the core Marvel universe, explained through the link), but from the realm of the magical Earth spirit known as the Demiurge, a place called the Utopian Parallel which exists outside of time and the Multiverse.

When America was six years old, the Utopian Parallel was attacked, and America's mothers sacrificed themselves to defeat the threat. America absorbed some of the magical essence of the Demiurge and was thrown into the multiverse, where she eventually made her way to Earth and became a hero.

Because of her Multiversal nature and the Demiurge's magical essence, America not only has the powers of flight, super strength, and super speed, but also the ability to open gateways to any world in the multiverse.

Recently, America's origin was retconned in a story titled America Chavez: Made in the USA which revealed her mothers were actually scientists working to cure a mysterious disease they call 'Edges Syndrome' which is afflicting America. In this retcon of her origin - which leaves some serious unanswered questions about how it lines up with established continuity - the so-called Utopian Parallel is actually a special medical facility where America is experimented on, resulting in the development of her powers.

These changes haven't been addressed since the series' conclusion back in August, so it remains to be seen how or if they'll play out in future appearances from America Chavez.

America Chavez in the Marvel Universe

America Chavez's connections to Marvel's other teen heroes run deep – and it all hinges on the beings known as the Demiurge and the Mother, two magical entities that directly oppose each other.

America joins the Young Avengers when she encounters Loki, who had died and been reborn as a teenager, who tried to get her to kill Billy Kaplan/Wiccan. Deciding instead to protect Billy, America finds herself allied alongside the Young Avengers against young Loki.

But as it turns out, Loki wants Wiccan dead because Wiccan is destined to summon a magical parasite known as the Mother, which devours magic it comes in contact with.

When Billy casts a spell to resurrect his dead adoptive mother, the Mother takes her form and sets out to devour all of Earth's magic – including the essence of the Demiurge, the protector of America's home the Utopian Parallel.

To defeat the Mother, Loki teams up with the Young Avengers. But the Mother has allies of her own, including Leah, a young girl who was actually the physical embodiment of the now-deceased adult Loki's guilt.

In the end, America's Multiversal powers play a key role in defeating the Mother and saving the Demiurge, while it's revealed that at some point in the future, Billy Kaplan is destined to become the avatar of the Demiurge and the Sorcerer Supreme (maybe even sooner than we think).

Given Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness follows up directly on threads to be seeded in the Disney Plus WandaVision and Loki streaming series, and Wanda herself (if not Loki) is set to show up in Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez could be the lynchpin that ties all these disparate characters together.

America Chavez in the MCU

This leads us to one of the biggest potential implications for America Chavez's future in the MCU: the possible formation of the Young Avengers, with America as part of the line-up.

Like we explained above, a good portion of America's Marvel Universe history has been spent as a member of the Young Avengers alongside other young heroes, notably including Kate Bishop of current Disney Plus Hawkeye fame, Wanda and Vision's twin sons Billy and Tommy from WandaVision, Cassie Lang from the Ant-Man franchise, Loki's Kid Loki variant, and Young Avengers co-founder Eli Bradley who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in his civilian identity - all of whom are current heroes in the MCU, or potential future heroes with upcoming appearances that could expand their stories.

And of course, that's not counting Riri Williams/Ironheart and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, teen heroes headed for their own MCU Disney Plus series who are part of Marvel's other major teen team the Champions.

On that note, America Chavez fills some other important roles for the MCU. She's a physical and magical powerhouse - a potential Thor-level hero for the Young Avengers.

And as one of Marvel's few LGBTQ lead characters (and the only queer Latina character ever to headline a comic for the publisher) America Chavez is perfectly poised to bring some much-needed representation and youth to the MCU, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been very vocal about expanding.

All of that in consideration, America Chavez might be the perfect character to lead the MCU into a phase that seems to be potentially dominated by the Multiverse, and the power of magic - especially one that hinges on the Young Avengers, as seems to be the likely case given Marvel's current crop of Disney Plus shows and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There's a lot of evidence to suggest the Young Avengers are making their way to the MCU close to their original comic book incarnation.