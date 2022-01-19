AMD launches Radeon RX 6500 XT - here's where to find stock

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT has just launched exclusively through partner cards with a starting price of $199. Below you can find where to find RX 6500 XT stock at all major retailers below, be forewarned, however, it's unlikely to last long.

RX 6500 XT stock is selling out extremely quickly, however, the go-to retailers at the moment with the GPUs still available are Newegg in the US and Ebuyer in the UK. We don't know how long the units will remain at MSRP but we advise urgency as it's only likely to be a few more minutes at the most.

Currently, you can find the Radeon RX 6500 XT for $279 at Newegg. It's roughly $80 above the MSRP, but far cheaper than this video card is likely to be after today. What's more, the Gigabyte Gaming Radeon OC RX 6500 XT is available for $299.99 also from Newegg for a higher-end partner card option. Over in the UK, you can currently get your hands on the PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT for £239.99 - it's likely to sell out just as quickly, so we recommend acting fast if you're interested!

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is aimed at budget PC gamers with respectable specs geared towards high settings at 1080p utilizing the latest AMD graphics technology. The new GPU features 4GB GDDR6 memory clocked at 18 Gpbs, with a 16 Mb Infinity Cache and a 64-bit memory interface.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is unlikely to be considered one of the best graphics cards for gaming, even at its respectable asking price, however, for those PC gamers looking for a solid GPU targeting 1080p60, then it's a better option than paying over the odds for older hardware.

On the partner card front, we've observed models have been confirmed by Gigabyte, Asus, PowerColor, and ASRock with more announcements like to be on the way as the day advances. It's currently unknown if the current $199 launch price will be strictly adhered to, though, we're expecting to see prices range between $199 and $300 depending on the manufacturer.

The hardware may seem a little on the weaker side, however, the official benchmarks posted by AMD itself tell a more encouraging story. There is some solid performance being promised by the hardware company. Games such as Resident Evil Village, Halo Infinite, and Back 4 Blood benched with High settings at well above 60 FPS in 1080p.

What will the RX 6500 XT price be?

AMD's official RX 6500 XT price point begins at $199. However, as the company is not releasing its own official variant of the budget GPU, the prices will largely be dictated by the partners. We've only come across one early listing ourselves that sees this GPU at a rate exceeding MSRP at Best Buy. The XFX Speedster QICK210 RX 6500 XT model was listed for $279.99, though, it has since sold out.

Where to find Radeon RX 6500 stock today

Where to find Radeon RX 6500 XT stock (US)

