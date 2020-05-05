AMD confirms it will "ramp production" of PS5 and Xbox Series X CPU to meet Holiday 2020 launch

AMD has confirmed it's ramping up production of CPU software for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with both platforms still intending to meet their Holiday 2020 launch window despite the disruption wrought on supply chains by the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking in a recent earnings call (via Tom's Hardware) AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su explains that the company expects "semi-custom revenue to increase in the second quarter and be heavily weighted towards the second-half of the year, as we ramp production to support the holiday launches of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles."

Both next generation systems will use AMD's Zen 2-powered CPU, but analysts and observers have expressed concern for a potential PS5 delay or Xbox Series X delay as the spread of the coronavirus continues to impact manufacturing chains, even while both Sony and Microsoft repeatedly rule out pushing back the consoles in 2021.

Just recently, Xbox head Phil Spencer said that game delays are more likely than those for the consoles, with PlayStation having to recently reshuffle its summer lineup, pushing both The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima back by a few weeks from their original respective release dates.

In any case, AMD's side seems to be good and reader for that Holiday 2020 target, so here's hoping PlayStation and Microsoft can hold up their own end of the bargain to meet those windows, and we'll be playing next-gen games by the end of the year.

