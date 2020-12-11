Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will plant a tree for every copy sold

Ustwo games, the studio behind Monument Valley, has pledged to plant one tree for every copy sold of their latest game, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.

This is a new open-world exploration game about the environment, community, and how small actions can make a big difference. You'll play as Alba, a young girl visiting her grandparents on the island of Pinar del Mar, which is inspired by the development team's memories of the Mediterranean coast.

Alba is ready for a peaceful summer of exploration with her best friend Ines, but when she discovers plans to build a hotel that will endanger the island’s nature reserve, she sets out to stop it. Players can explore the idyllic island from its coast to its forests, farmland, and more. You're also able to discover and photograph up to 60 animals, as well as people and places, finding rare wildlife, locating lost pets and inspiring volunteers.

Art Director and Alba’s creative lead David Fernandez Huerta said, "With Alba we set out to make a game that captures that sense of childhood wonder. A game about wildlife, local communities and the importance of standing up for the environment."

To support Alba’s environmentally conscious message, Ustwo games pledge to plant one tree for each copy of the game sold or downloaded, with the goal of planting one million trees. This will be achieved in partnership with Ecologi. The studio has also joined Count Us In as a founding member with the goal of using their platform to help Alba’s players take climate-positive actions.

Huerta discussed the importance of the partnership saying, "Conservation and fighting climate change are causes that are very close to the hearts of everyone at ustwo games...We want to be the kind of company Alba herself would be proud to recruit to her cause.”

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is available now on Steam, GOG, and Apple Arcade for subscribers. Alba is also coming to consoles, but further details will be announced at a later date.

Ustwo games has previously said that they are looking for a new game director for a third Monument Valley game.

