Al Ewing delves into cosmic creator-owned with Simone De Meo on new BOOM! title

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo will get cosmic with their latest creator-owned series from BOOM! Studios, titled We Only Find Them When They're Dead.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead follows the crew of one of the galaxy's many fortune-seeking "autopsy ships" – interstellar spaceships that harvest the tissue, organs, and other resources from the corpses of dead gods found floating in space.

Centering on Captain Malik and his crew, the story follows the intrepid harvesters as they seek a one-of-a-kind prize – a still living god.

Here's BOOM!'s official synopsis of We Only Find Them When They're Dead:

"Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II harvest resources from the giant corpses of alien gods found on the edge of human space. While other autopsy ships race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system by being the first to find a living god. But Malik’s obsession with the gods will push his crew into danger at the darkest reaches of space - unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first..."

Ewing is best known as the writer of the current Marvel Comics ongoing series The Immortal Hulk, which has broached the cosmic itself. He's also one of the co-writers of Marvel's upcoming intergalactic crossover Empyre.

Di Meo is one of the artists of BOOM!'s Power Rangers franchise, including the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover.

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

"We Only Find Them When They're Dead is a concept I've been brewing for some years now, something that merges a few of my favorite things - high-concept action, world-building, quests for the meaning behind existence and heavily metaphorical science fiction - and uses them to create a universe we're building out into something truly vast, rich and strange," says Ewing in a statement accompanying the title's announcement. "No matter which parts of my work you've enjoyed before, there'll be something here for you to love."

"I had been waiting for years to work on my own sci-fi series and Al wrote a story so intense that I couldn't have asked for anything better," adds Di Meo. "Sci-fi, passion, mystery, and giant gods make these pages an absolute blast to draw."

"Al and Simone are delivering career-best work on this project -- and that’s saying something," said Eric Harburn, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Visceral, challenging, experimental, contemplative… Get ready for a science-fiction epic unlike any other, that seeks to answer why We Only Find Them When They're Dead."

We Only Find Them When They're Dead is due out in September.