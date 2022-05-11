Adam Sandler discovers a basketball prodigy in trailer for Netflix’s Hustle

Netflix’s summer movie slate is set to kick off with the release of Adam Sandler’s Hustle. The new trailer for the film gives us a glimpse at the emotional sports drama landing on the streaming platform this June.

It stars Sandler as Stanley Sugerman, a basketball scout who’s losing his love for the job. He’s sent across the world looking for talent for the Philadelphia 76ers as his dreams of becoming a coach remain unfulfilled. That is until he discovers Bo Cruz (played by NBA player Juancho Hernangómez), a streetball player in Spain with huge potential who Stanley takes under his wing.

The trailer sees him turn his back on scouting, as he puts all of his energy behind building Bo’s career – but it seems the path to the top will not be easy. In the two-minute clip, we see the pair dealing with Bo’s homesickness and self-doubt, Stanley’s overbearing boss, and the pressures of family life for both of them. We get a glimpse at Stanley's wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah) in the trailer as well as Ben Foster as his boss. But, can the underdogs come out on top?

The new movie is directed by Jeremiah Zagar with Sandler and basketball legend LeBron James producing. It forms part of Sandler’s Netflix deal which also features Murder Mystery 2, starring Jennifer Aniston, which is currently in post-production. He’s also leading the biopic Spaceman based on the life of Czech astronaut Jakub Procházka for the platform expected out later this year.

Hustle is released on Netflix on June 8. Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to watch in the meantime.