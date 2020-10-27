A whole bunch of PS5 games have been rated by the ESRB

Ratings boards are starting to deliver their age-rating verdicts on some of the first PS5 games. Entries for three next-gen games have recently appeared on the Entertainment Software Rating Board's website ahead of their release next month.

The ESRB currently has ratings for Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as well as a rating for the latter on PS4. Given what we already know about most of those games, the ratings don't come as any particular surprise - Astro's "gun-like blasters" and "mild explosions" result in an 'Everyone 10+' verdict, which is perhaps a slight step-up from what Sony was aiming for, but what we already know about Demon's Souls and Spider-Man means that those ratings are probably exactly what you'd expect.

The "impaling and/or stabbing" and "cries of pain and large blood-spatter effects" of the Demon's Souls remake earn it an entirely unremarkable 'Mature 17+' rating, while every iteration of Spider-Man is rated 'T for Teen', largely thanks to its gun-toting enemies and the occasional violent cutscene.

With the PS5 release date just over two weeks away, it's no surprise that the PS5 launch games would be making their way through the ratings system. Many of those titles, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, have already been rated ahead of the next-gen release, but a few stragglers might make their way through in the coming days.

