A trio of thieves get one over in Harley Quinn: Red + White + Black #3

DC Digital First's Harley Quinn: Red + White + Black weekly series rolls on with the latest installment on Friday, July 10, which features a story by former Exiles creative team Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez. This portion, the third chapter in Harley Quinn: Red + White + Black, is available now.

The new chapter, titled "Get Yer Story Straight," tells the tale of a trio of thieves who purloin something Harley Quinn holds dear. But after the job, a Rashomon style re-telling of the events highlights how different their three experiences of the crime are.

(Image credit: DC)

"Three crooks just managed to do the unthinkable: they stole something invaluable from Harley Quinn herself!" reads the official description. "But as they compare notes on how the job went down, they start to notice some… discrepancies in what they saw…"

DC's Digital First line began to expand while the publisher, like most of the Direct Market comic book industry, was on hiatus from physically publishing titles due to COVID-19. The program releases a new digital comic book every day, with the first wave of material consisting of the first digital releases of several stories from DC's 100-Page-Giants, which were originally published in Walmart exclusive physical comic books.

Harley Quinn debuted in Batman: The Animated Series before her breakout popularity led DC to incorporate her into comic books. She's since become one of DC's most visible characters with numerous comic book titles and multiple movie appearances, including a titular role in this year's Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Check out a preview of pages from Harley Quinn: Red + White + Black #3 in the gallery below.